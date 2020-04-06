

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger plc (GRI.L) issued a post-close trading update for the six-month period to 31 March 2020. The Group said sales remained robust to the end of March. Vacant sales profit from regulated tenancy portfolio remains robust and in line with last year, the Group noted. Occupancy levels were over 97% in the first half period.



Helen Gordon, Chief Executive, said: 'Grainger is well placed to operate through an extended period of uncertainty. Our successful equity raise in February 2020 puts us in a strong position and our balance sheet is robust, with our LTV at a six-year low.'



The half year financial results are scheduled for 14 May 2020.



