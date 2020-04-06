Anzeige
Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Inside Information

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Inside Information

PR Newswire

London, April 6

Keystone Investment Trust plc

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

HEADLINE: Statement re Inside Information

Keystone Investment Trust plc (the "Company") confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the half-yearly financial report.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

6 April 2020

