Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 625 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma setzt im Kampf gegen COVID-19 noch einen drauf +++ Lukrative Beteiligung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870557 ISIN: FI0009000251 Ticker-Symbol: SOMB 
Frankfurt
06.04.20
08:06 Uhr
1,376 Euro
+0,156
+12,79 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STOCKMANN OYJ ABP B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STOCKMANN OYJ ABP B 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STOCKMANN
STOCKMANN OYJ ABP B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STOCKMANN OYJ ABP B1,376+12,79 %