EXCHANGE NOTICE 6 APRIL 2020 BONDS BOND ISSUED BY STOCKMANN PLC TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT Stockmann Plc published on 6 April, 2020 a Stock Exchange Release where it announced that "Stockmann plc has decided to file for corporate restructuring". Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the bond issued by Stockmann Plc (STCJ047522) to the Observation segment on the grounds of the Rules of the Exchange (rule 2.2.8.2 article vi). Rules of the Exchange rule 2.2.8.2 article vi: "there is a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial position". The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260