

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac Limited (POFCF.PK, PFC.L) said it will reduce its personnel by 20% and furlough staff in anticipation of a reduction in activity levels. It will also reduce non-staff overhead costs by up to 25%. The move comes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and lower oil prices.



The company will reduce and structurally rebase salaries and allowances for Board, senior management and most of employees by between 10-15%.



The company expects measures will reduce overhead and project support costs by at least US$100 million in 2020 and by up to US$200 million in 2021.



In addition, the company said its board has withdrawn its recommendation of a final dividend of 25.3 US cents. It has suspended its previous revenue and margin guidance.



