Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on April 03, 2020 PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Company's Board of Directors held a meeting in absentia on April 03, 2020. Resolutions passed on Items of the agenda: Item 1: Review of the Company shareholders' proposals on the nomination of candidates for election to the management and supervisory bodies of RusHydro. Resolution adopted: 1. On the basis of proposals received from Company shareholders, include the following candidates in the list of candidates for election to the Company's Board of Directors at the annual General Meeting of Company Shareholders on the results of 2019: No. Candidate Position and Name of the Share of the nominated by the place of shareholder(s) Company's shareholder(s) employment of nominating the voting for election to the candidate1 candidate for shares held the Board of nominated by election to by the Directors of the the the Board of shareholder( Company shareholder(s) Directors of s)2, % for election to the Company the Board of Directors of the Company 1. Mikhail General Limited 5.95 Viktorovich Director, Liability Voyevodin Public Company Joint-Stock Avitrans Company Corporation VSMPO-AVISMA. 2. For the purpose of including the candidates nominated by the Board of Directors in the list of candidates for election to the Board of Directors and the lnternal Audit Commission of the Company, hold a meeting of the Company's Board of Directors on or before May 27, 2020. 1 Position and place of employment of the candidate as of the nomination date according to the EGRUL. 2 Share of the Company's voting shares held by the shareholder as of the nomination date. Item 2: Review of the Company shareholders' proposals on items to be placed on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of RusHydro. Resolution adopted: 1) Consider information on the absence of proposals of the Company's shareholders on items to be placed on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of RusHydro, the period for submitting which is established in Clause 11.1 of the Company's Articles of Association. 2) For the purpose of placing items on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company on the results of 2019 upon the proposal of the Board of Directors, hold a meeting of the Company's Board of Directors on or before May 27, 2020. Item 3: Updating the Program of Charity and Sponsorship Activities of the Company in 2020. Resolution adopted: 1. To update the Program of Charity and Sponsorship Activities of the Company in 2020 (hereinafter, the "Program") by making the following changes: Adding Clauses 6.3 and 6.4 to the section "Measures Aimed at the Socio-Economic Development of the Constituent Entities of the Russian Federation" of the Executive Office to read as follows: 6.3 For financing the activities of Non-Profit 50,000,000.00 Organization Far East Socio-Economic Development Information Support Foundation for the financing of Far Eastern Federal District institutions, including health care, for the implementation of measures against coronavirus, including through financing the purchase of medical equipment, personal protection and decontamination equipment, and medicines for the healthcare institutions of the Far Eastern Federal District 6.4 For charitable support of health care 50,000,000.00 institutions, charitable foundations and non-profit organizations and the authorities of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation in the regions where RusHydro Group companies operate through: - Financing measures for prevention of the spread of the novel coronavirus and treatment of patients - Purchasing medical equipment, personal protection and decontamination equipment, medicines and other goods and transferring them free of charge to beneficiaries. 2. To determine that charity-related transactions entered into by the Company within the framework of the Program require no additional approval of the Company's Board of Directors, as provided for in Subclause 26 Clause 12.1 of the Company's Articles of Association. 3. The expenses associated with the charity activities provided for in Clauses 6.3 and 6.4 of the Program shall not be taken into account when summing up the respective annual key performance indicators of the Company's Management Board members in 2020 and key performance indicators of the second cycle Long-Term Motivation Program of the Company for 2018-2020. Item 4: On approval of the report on the achievement of the Company's (the Management Board members') key performance indicators in 2019. Resolution adopted: To approve: - The Report on the Achievement of the Company Management Board Members' Annual Key Performance Indicators for 2019 (Schedule No. 1 to the Minutes) - The Report on the achievement of the key performance indicators of the first cycle Long-Term Motivation Program of RusHydro for 2017-2019 (Schedule No. 2 to the Minutes). About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and Armenia. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 39.4 GW. Russian Federation owns 61.20% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange. Company's GDRs in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 ir@rushydro.ru Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 56690 EQS News ID: 1015861 End of Announcement EQS News Service

