

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial production declined at a softer pace in February, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Industrial production fell 0.9 percent year-on-year in February, following a 1.3 percent decline in January. Economists had expected a 0.8 percent fall. In December, output decreased 3.3 percent.



Manufacturing output increased 0.3 percent annually in February.



Mining and quarrying output fell 11.8 percent and production of electricity, gas, steam and air condition declined 7.5 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production decreased a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in February.



