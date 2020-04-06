

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's trade surplus increased in February, as exports rose and imports declined, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The trade surplus increased to CZK 22.36 billion in February from CZK 16.14 billion in the same month a year ago. Economists had expected a surplus of CZK 15.3 billion. In January, trade surplus was CZK 17.17 billion.



Exports rose 0.7 percent annually in February, while imports declined 2.9 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, seasonally adjusted exports increased 1.6 percent in February and imports remained unchanged.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX