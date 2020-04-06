

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence data is due. The sentiment index is forecast to decline sharply to -37.5 in April from -17.1 in March.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the yen, it fell against the pound, Versus the franc and the greenback, it held steady.



The euro was worth 1.0807 against the greenback, 117.93 against the yen, 1.0562 against the franc and 0.8792 against the pound as of 4:25 am ET.



