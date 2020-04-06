The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on April 06, 2020: ISIN code LT0000630055 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB0N021C -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB0N021C -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2020-04-08 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2021-01-31 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,0 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % -0,030 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,002 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,010 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 188 670 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 1 000 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 85 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 84 998 953,93 -------------------------------------------------------- The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.