

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks posted strong gains on Monday as investors cheered signs of a slowdown in the coronavirus epidemic in Europe.



Italy reported its lowest daily toll in two weeks, while Spanish officials said deaths fell for the third straight day. In France, the death toll dropped and admissions into intensive care slowed.



New York State also reported its first decline in the number of daily coronavirus-related deaths as well as hospitalizations on Sunday.



Elsewhere, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is likely to announce a month-long state of emergency, according to news agency NHK.



The benchmark DAX was up 320 points, or 3.37 percent, at 9.846 after losing half a percent in the previous session.



Metro AG shares rose 0.8 percent. The wholesale retailer has withdrawn its guidance for the financial year 2019/20 due to expected negative impact of the Covid-19 on sales and earnings in the second half of 2019/2020.



Deutsche Lufthansa jumped 5.7 percent. The airline said that its chief financial officer Ulrik Svensson will resign from the company for health reasons.



In economic releases, Germany's factory orders declined less than expected in February, data from Destatis revealed.



Factory orders fell 1.4 percent month-on-month in February after rising by revised 4.8 percent in January. Orders were expected to fall 2.5 percent.



On a yearly basis, factory orders grew 1.5 percent, in contrast to a 0.8 percent drop in January. Economists had forecast a marginal drop of 0.2 percent.



