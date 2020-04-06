London-based Brookstreet Equity and Its Greek Tech Investments Are Fighting Coronavirus

LONDON, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookstreet Equity Partners (Brookstreet), a London-based PEVC investor, is joining the fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19) with the support of its technology portfolio assets in Greece, including Terracom software, Gizelis Robotics and NanoPhos nano-tech.

Terracom, of Ioannina, took the initiative to offer their QR-Patrol & MyLoneWorkers workforce management solutions for free for the remaining of the year to all healthcare institutions worldwide. Terracom is a global technology firm that has developed the renowned QR-Patrol and MyLoneWorkers integrated, cloud-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) workforce management platforms. The company is entrusted by clients in 82 countries, including Heathrow Airport, GS4, Brinks, Securitas, Carnegie Mellon, Hilton, and IKEA. They believe hospitals can leverage their solutions to manage their workforce more effectively, save time and resources, and channel efforts where they matter most, saving lives.

https://www.terracom.gr/en/covid19

Gizelis Robotics, of Schimatiri, an Industry 4.0 and artificial intelligence integrator, is designing and preparing for production an ultraviolet (UV) disinfection robot for hospitals and factories. Robots are particularly relevant during the Coronavirus outbreak to help manufacturers, small and large, to retain their production. The company's products and services range from full factory automation to small batch processing, for example using robots in hospitals to deliver medicine, in supermarkets for palletising and in factories for welding and handling.

https://grobotics.eu

NanoPhos, of Lavrio, is an innovative, award-winning "smart" coatings manufacturer. They offer a range of diversified nano-technology solutions in energy, marine and construction industries. The company is producing Energy Boosting coatings which can increase the capacity of photovoltaics by up to 8%, thereby helping the electricity grids and supplies shipping firms with friction-reducing nano-coatings worldwide. Latterly, NanoPhos is supporting the Greek market by using part of its production capacity for nano-enhanced health sanitisers.

https://nanophos.com/eng/

Brookstreet's Managing Partner, Omiros D. Sarikas, commented, "Our CEOs and their teams are working tirelessly on initiatives and innovative solutions that will help us win the fight against Coronavirus ... we are all in this together and every day we try to do more for our communities and customers."

About: Brookstreet invests in high-growth, export-driven, innovative small-cap outperformers. Its differentiated strategy focuses on providing private capital, together with day-to-day commercial support and an international platform. The fund manager pioneers the development of the UK's best-in-class private equity model in asymmetric markets. Brookstreet has received numerous awards including being recognised as a Real Deals DraxFuture40 investor that helps shape the future of Europe.

Registered and Regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Member of the British Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (BVCA)

Press: For interviews with Brookstreet and any inquiries with Terracom, Gizelis Robotics or NanoPhos please contact Davinia Smith, T: +44 (0) 207 129 1235, E: dsmith@brookstreetequity.com

Brookstreet Equity Partners LLP

42 Brook Street

Mayfair, London W1K 5DB,UK

Phone: +44 (0) 207 129 1235

Website: www.brookstreetequity.com

Email: info@brookstreetequity.com