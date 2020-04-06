Skyscanner Provides Parents With Travel at Home Solutions to Ensure the Kids Can Still Discover the World During Lockdown

LONDON, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With both flights and kids grounded due to the COVID-19 pandemic, global travel site Skyscanner has created free downloadable play packs to enable families to still share travel experiences, discover other cultures and teach children about destinations around the world.

Each week, Skyscanner's network of travel experts from across the globe will create activity packs that encourage children to be curious about travel, while helping parents by providing activities and craft projects to entertain little ones whilst in lockdown.

Available to download at www.skyscanner.net/news/things-to-do-for-kids-indoors , the activity packs for kids aged 5-10 years include:

Destination discovery quizzes

Colouring in exercises

Continent themed word searches

Global Brand Director Jo McClintock shares, "Travel provides a unique education for children. Whether they are exploring just an hour from home or discovering a long-haul destination, the power of understanding and appreciating others' lives and cultures is critical to becoming a global citizen. Travel builds tolerance, empathy and awareness, something that we are endeavouring to recreate for families who, right now, are unable to let their children truly interact with the world. At Skyscanner, we are dedicated to bringing travellers to the world, but right now we're focussed on bringing the world to you."

What's more, the play packs include 'at home adventures' for families to share via social. Skyscanner families will be setting challenges for kids across the globe, including:

Draw your best holiday

Build a box: let your imagination run wild re-enacting journeys in cardboard box-built aeroplanes, boats, gondolas)?

Design and name your own flag

Create a portrait of the people you'll travel to see first

Recreate a travel experience in your lounge! Costumes, forts, and props welcome!

Skyscanner is working hard to support travellers through the COVID-19 pandemic with dedicated advice and product support for those searching to get home or for future adventures when the world reopens. During this difficult time, many people are separated from loved ones or unable to get out in the world as they would like, so Skyscanner recognises it is vital that as an industry we remain positive as a key part of successfully coping in a crisis. The most recent launches from Skyscanner are part of their WeWill movement, which is designed to focus on the future, ensuring that hope and faith endure during this difficult time.

