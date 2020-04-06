

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were rallying on Monday as investors cheered news of a slowdown in coronavirus deaths across Europe.



Closer home, the government said Prime Minister Boris Johnson is 'doing well' after staying overnight in hospital for some 'routine tests' related to his Covid-19 diagnosis.



Markets traded off their day's highs after the IHS Markit / CIPS UK Construction Purchasing Managers' Index for March plunged to 39.3 from 52.6 in February, marking the fastest downturn in U.K. construction output for almost eleven years.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 106 points, or 1.96 percent, at 5,521 after losing 1.2 percent on Friday.



Smiths Group shares tumbled 3 percent as the engineering company reported a 48 percent year-on-year drop in first half pretax profit.



Sage Group shed 0.8 percent. The enterprise software company has cancelled the 250 million pounds share buy-back program, which was suspended on 18 March 2020.



Rolls Royce Holdings surged nearly 16 percent as it withdrew previously announced financial guidance for 2020 due to disruption from the Covid-19 crisis.



The multinational firm said the primary impact from coronavirus has been on engine flying hours in Civil Aerospace business.



Aerospace and defense company Babcock International Group jumped 5.5 percent after saying its trading for the fourth quarter was in line with its expectations, excluding the impact of Covid-19.



