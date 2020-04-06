Regulatory News:

At its extraordinary meeting on April 3, 2020, on proposal of shareholder Dongfeng Motor Group Company Ltd, Peugeot S.A.'s Supervisory Board decided to co-opt M. ZHANG Zutong as a member of the Supervisory Board, replacing M. YOU Zheng, who has resigned, and appointed M. ZHANG Zutong as a member of the Financial and Audit Committee, the Strategic Committee and Chairman of the Asia Business Development Committee.

The cooptation took effect immediately and for the remainder of the latter's term of office, ie until the Shareholders' Meeting called in 2022 to approve the financial statement for the year ending 2021.

M. Louis GALLOIS declares he was delighted to welcome M. ZHANG Zutong to the Supervisory Board; his thirty years of management experience in the automotive industry and his governance skills will be highly appreciated.

The cooptation decision of M. ZHANG Zutong will be submitted for ratification at the Peugeot S.A. Shareholders' Meeting.

