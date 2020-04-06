Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2020) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the "Company") and Passive Security Scan Inc. (the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, are pleased to announce its expansion program.

The Company, in its endeavor to bring more Safety to the Public in the USA as well as Worldwide, decided to enhance its Passive Portal walk-through scanner with the addition of an IR Camera detecting Elevated Body Temperature. The Company is presently evaluating the best suited Cameras for quality, suitability and best results to add to our Passive Portal.

We will enhance our production and manufacture the following three portals:

PASSIVE PORTAL 1. - SCREENS FOR WEAPONS, ORIGINAL

PASSIVE PORTAL 2. - SCREENS FOR WEAPONS AND ELEVATED BODY TEMPERATURE

PASSIVE PORTAL 3. - SCREENS FOR ELEVATED BODY TEMPERATURE

The Passive Portal 1. screening for weapons passed final refinements and we started production for nationwide and international markets.

We expect to be able to offer the next generation portals 2. and 3. within six to nine weeks.

The Company, through the service of Privateer Market Force and Cornerstone Communications, is preparing to present the Company and its Services in the near future through three of the largest, nationwide business and news publications and news media organizations.

Most of the interest is derived from the fact that the Passive Portal is the only non radiation emitting walk-through weapons scanning system and perfect for churches, schools and similar environments. As published in the Washington Times, President Trump signed a bipartisan bill on January 27, 2020. The measure authorizes an annual appropriation of $75 million through fiscal 2024 for a non-profit security grant program under the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency. This provides potential funding to 380,000 churches, synagogues and other Houses of Worship with funds to acquire security systems, like our Passive Portal.

The addition of the IR Camera, screening for Body Temperature will multiply the Safety Potential for the public throughout the nation and the world and presents many new market applications; restaurants, retail stores, supermarkets, coffee shops, offices, movie theaters, etc. having increased concerns about possible contagions.

We are developing a nationwide public relations and digital marketing program to reach 380,000 Houses of Worship nationwide, with a turnkey program for installing and using Passive Portal in churches, synagogues etc. and even assistance in applying for their US Federal funding to pay for it.

"I am delighted and so very excited with the expansion and augmentation of IR Cameras detecting "elevated body temperature" to our existing scanners. And that by doing this we just ADD to the existing safety & the security measures that our 'product' already provides. Especially during these times of Contagion concerns... We recognize that we're all living through a time of increased anxiety and fear... So, think about how we aim to assist securing our children safety in the future from not only weapons... but also potentially contagions being brought into a crowded classroom by a sick classmate, inadvertently. We hope to help these potential health concerns felt by all parents, by potentially detecting and identifying un-well individuals by their increased body temperature."

"We strive to become known 'Nationwide' as the best source for a 'harmless' solution to the problem of 'Security', Safety and now 'Health' for our schools, sporting events, airports and other public venues. This additional awareness allows us to better demonstrate our 'Safe Healthy" solution to better protect our children and our co-workers and the public at large from the heightened problem of weapons being brought to our schools and place of business and now the inadvertent introduction of contagious infections," says President and CEO Merrill W Moses of Defense Technologies International Corp.

The Passive Portal uses the 'Earth's Magnetic Fields' with no emissions for detection of dangerous weapons in the educational environment and is extremely safe for any person passing through. Other competing devices use technology with emissions that many parents, teachers and administrators are wary of. The 'Passive Portal' is the state-of-the-art for this security purpose and is significantly less expensive, allowing for more life-saving units to be deployed.

We are pleased to present the Company's Subsidiary's Video Production of the "Passive Portal" the Company's walk-through, passive weapons and metal detector scanner.

Corporate Video: https://youtu.be/rFV6Y1tOdG4

Technical Video: https://youtu.be/uv4EYsjUmL4

For more information on the Passive Security Scan Technology and the Passive Portal, please visit http://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/

The Team at DTII/PSSI and all of its Consultants appreciate the support of all its shareholders and advocates and hope that everyone survives this 'Trying Time' in good health and wish to one and all, a healthy and a happy life.



STAY SAFE!

