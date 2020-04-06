Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 625 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma setzt im Kampf gegen COVID-19 noch einen drauf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893438 ISIN: NL0000226223 Ticker-Symbol: SGM 
Tradegate
06.04.20
13:05 Uhr
19,015 Euro
+1,030
+5,73 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
STMICROELECTRONICS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STMICROELECTRONICS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,010
19,055
14:06
19,035
19,040
14:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STMICROELECTRONICS
STMICROELECTRONICS NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STMICROELECTRONICS NV19,015+5,73 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 4,16
Hebel: 4,78
mit moderatem Hebel