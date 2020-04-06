NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 3 April 2020 were: 428.47p Capital only 432.71p Including current year income 428.47p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 432.71p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 610,000 ordinary shares on 03rd April 2020, the Company has 81,240,538 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.