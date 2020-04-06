Anzeige
Montag, 06.04.2020
Diese Firma setzt im Kampf gegen COVID-19 noch einen drauf
06.04.2020 | 12:34
BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 3

 NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 3 April 2020 were:

142.89p  Capital only
144.16p  Including current year income XD

Notes:

1.       Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.       Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.          Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 30th
January 2020, the Company has 81,204,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
19,157,261  which are held in treasury.
