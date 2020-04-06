

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Manhattan Toy Company LLC is recalling Musical Lili Llama toys citing choking hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.



The recall involves about 4,000 units of Lili Llama wooden activity toy in the United States and 63 units in Canada.



The llama-shaped wood toy has a multi-colored metal xylophone on the top, two wood mallets, a detachable maraca tail on the back. It also has four spinning squares on the front, two clacking panels on the sides and two spinning flowers on the sides.



The China-made toys were imported by the Minneapolis, Minnesotta-based Manhattan Toy. They were sold at toy stores nationwide and online through Manhattan Toy site, Amazon and other websites from October 2019 through February 2020 for about $50.



According to the agency, the screws used to attach the spinning flowers to the sides of the toy can become loose and fall off, causing choking hazard for young children.



The recall was initiated after Manhattan Toy received seven reports of loose screws falling off the toy. There were two reports of children putting the screws in their mouths.



Consumers are urged to take the recalled toys away from children and contact Manhattan Toy for a free repair kit.



The CPSC has issued a notice on its website, saying that some of the remedies may not be available at this time due to the coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic. However, the agency asked consumers to stop using the recalled products.



The recent recalls for Children's products include Grizzly Industrial Inc.'s Children's Tool Kits and Kidz Concepts' Lilly of New York children's winter boots, both of which were recalled in late March. In March itself, Joules USA, Inc. recalled about 12,300 units of Children's pajamas and robes for possible violation of Federal Flammability Standard and burn hazard.



