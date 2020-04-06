Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 03-April-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 229.48p INCLUDING current year revenue 235.91p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 222.45p INCLUDING current year revenue 228.88p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---