Montag, 06.04.2020
Diese Firma setzt im Kampf gegen COVID-19 noch einen drauf
06.04.2020 | 12:58
Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 3

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 03-April-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                       239.35p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                     240.91p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                       239.35p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                     240.92p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the
carrying value.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

