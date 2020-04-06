SoftServe Achieves AWS Well-Architected Partner Status

Recognition highlights expertise in building high quality solutions, best practices, and improvements for customers

AUSTIN, Texas, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe , a leading digital authority and consulting company, has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Well-Architected Partner status, affirming that it has the expertise to deliver AWS Well-Architected reviews for existing application workloads or new applications based on AWS best practices and guidelines.

Achieving the AWS Well-Architected Partner status differentiates SoftServe as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in identifying if customer workloads meet the five pillars of the AWS Well-Architected Framework: Operational Excellence, Security, Reliability, Performance Efficiency, and Cost Optimization. AWS Well-Architected Partners have the skills and expertise to identify critical customer workloads and remediate any issues in a customer's AWS environment. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"As an AWS Well-Architected Partner, SoftServe looks forward to bringing our expertise and technical skills to further improve our clients' needs," said Todd Lenox, VP, global alliances and partnerships at SoftServe. "Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Well-Architected Partner Program to help customers identify APN Consulting Partners with deep expertise in optimizing workloads and mitigating risks in their workloads.

SoftServe provides seamless innovation and improved customer experiences by building customized, high-quality solutions through applying design and optimization best practices to workloads that meet the specific needs, challenges, and priorities of clients.

