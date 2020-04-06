IMC International Mining Corp. Begins Geochemical Program & Engages CME Consultants Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / IMC International Mining Corp (CSE:IMCX ) (OTCPINK:IMIMF ) (FRA:3MX) (the "Company" or "IMC"), is pleased to announce that it has engaged CME Consultants Inc. ("CME") to conduct exploration and prospecting on the Company's Thane Property including the Cathedral Prospect. CME is part of the CME network of companies, an international full service consultancy and contracting group that has served over 100 clients in 25 countries and has employed over 3000 people. Mr. Chris Naas, P.Geo. will be the managing professional from CME on IMC's Cathedral Prospect.

Mr. Naas is a graduate in geology of Dalhousie University (B.Sc., 1984) and has over 34 years experience in the mineral exploration field in Canada, Africa and South America. He has extensive experience in the supervision of mineral exploration programs in western North America and internationally that have successfully developed mineral resources from grassroot prospects. In 2005 he consolidated land positions and co-founded Yellowhead Mining Inc. ("Yellowhead") to develop the Harper Creek property. Mr. Naas was instrumental in developing the Harper Creek property and Yellowhead was later acquired by Taseko Mining. He served on the board of Yellowhead until April 2012 and Harper Creek Mines, Yellowhead's subsidiary, until 2019. Mr. Naas was also instrumental in consolidating the land position that now makes up the Thane Property and has managed the work on this property since 2012 for Thane Minerals Inc.

CME is currently undertaking an analytical geochemical program for IMC that consists of verifying geochemical results as well as assaying for the first time, certain rock, soil and silt samples taken from the Thane Property. The samples will be sent to ALS Laboratories located in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada for analysis. Depending on the sample type, the samples will be assayed for gold, copper and potentially other elements. The results of these analyses will be made public in the coming weeks as they are received and evaluated by the Company.

IMC International Mining Corporation is a junior exploration and development company. It is focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its assets which include the Thane Property Cathedral Prospect in Northern British Columbia and the Bullard Pass Property in Arizona. The Company continues to look for further assets in North & South America as it increases its asset portfolio. International Mining will utilize its heavily experienced management team to evaluate assets that provide shareholder value.

IMC continues to evaluate additional properties to add to its portfolio of mining assets.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the potential delineation of mineral resources within the Thane Property area, and the Company's business and plans, including with respect to undertaking further acquisitions and carrying out exploration activities in respect of its mineral projects, including the Cathedral Prospect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that no mineral resources are delineated within the Cathedral prospect area, that the Company does not complete any further acquisitions; that the Company does not carry out exploration activities in respect of its mineral projects, including the Cathedral Project, as planned (or at all); and that the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

