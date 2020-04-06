Truckstop.com and Partners Offer $10M+ in Free Services to Support Trucking Industry During Pandemic

Support effort focused on helping carriers find freight, get home, connect with the brokerage community, and increase awareness of the work they are doing each day

Offers include one-month free Truckstop.com Load Board Pro licenses, subscriptions to FreightWaves SONAR market intelligence and forecasting platform, and more…

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / As the nation grapples with challenges related to COVID-19, the freight industry is working harder than ever, putting themselves on the front lines, to ensure delivery of critical goods and supplies. To show appreciation and support for the men and women working tirelessly to keep our nation moving, Truckstop.com is offering free and premium services to trucking companies and freight brokerages throughout the month of April.

The first 10,000 non-customer carriers and brokers to sign up for Truckstop.com Load Board Pro will receive a license for one free month from their date of sign-up.

All current customers can receive a free month subscription to FreightWaves SONAR, the market-leading intelligence and forecasting platform.

All current customers will also have access to additional free services, discounts, helpful articles, and offers from trusted Truckstop.com partners, https://community.truckstop.com/s/.

"The trucking industry needs our support now more than ever," said Paris Cole, CEO, Truckstop.com. "Truckers are spending long hours away from their families and putting themselves at risk to keep our shelves stocked. We hope this show of support will ease the burden on logistics providers, trucking companies and drivers, making it easier for them to find loads while they are on the road."

Truckstop.com Pro offers multiple features, including:

Great-paying loads with trusted brokers

See new loads in real time

Valuable rate information at your fingertips

The ability to book a load in one easy click

"We are partnering with Truckstop during the month of April to help carriers and brokers find more spot loads and the best rates to keep running and to stay profitable," said Craig Fuller, CEO, FreightWaves. "The market is going through unprecedented disruption-certain shippers are seeing massive surges and other shippers are completely shut down. By combining forces, we hope that carriers and brokers will use SONAR to monitor and analyze the market, while matching actual loads on Truckstop.com.

In normal times, SONAR helps companies benchmark their performance against competitors and analyze global freight activity. In times of crisis, SONAR is built to help front-line logistics and supply chain professionals monitor and forecast what is happening and is likely to happen

Truckstop.com was the first company to leverage the power of the internet to connect carriers and freight brokers. Each day, tens of thousands of customers rely on Truckstop.com to move freight.

More information and details are available at: www.truckstop.com.

About Truckstop.com

For nearly 25 years, Truckstop.com has been a trusted partner for carriers and brokers in the spot market, giving them tools to be successful and efficient through the entire freight lifecycle. As the internet's largest neutral freight marketplace, Truckstop.com provides the scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers the freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their business. Whether on the road or in the office, Truckstop.com is the single source for products and solutions for the entire freight lifecycle. To learn how Truckstop.com is helping move our industry forward, visit: www.truckstop.com.

