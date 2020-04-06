Turnover has been adjusted. The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on April 06, 2020: ISIN code LT0000630055 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB0N021C -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB0N021C -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2020-04-08 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2021-01-31 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,0 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % -0,030 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,002 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,010 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 188 670 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 1 000 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 85 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 84 998 953,96 -------------------------------------------------------- The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.