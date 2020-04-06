Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, April 6
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 3 April 2020 was 2803.04p (ex income) 2825.04p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
06 April 2020
