VISA 4.65% MavTrade (QUAL1412): The Visa Foundation today announced a commitment of two programs totaling $210 million to support small and micro businesses, aligning with the Foundation's long-term focus on women's economic advancement and inclusive economic development, and to address an urgent need from local communities following the spread of COVID-19. The first program of $10 million is designated for immediate emergency relief to support charitable organizations on the frontlines responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as public health and food relief, in each of the five geographic regions in which Visa operates: North America; Latin America and the Caribbean; Europe; Asia Pacific; and Central Europe, Middle East and Africa. "As COVID-19 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...