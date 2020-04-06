Premier Biomedical, Inc.: Premier Biomedical Realigns Business to Eliminate Convertible Debt, Cancel Reverse Split & Fund Covid-19 R&D

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCPINK:BIEI) announced a multi-faceted agreement to eliminate the Convertible Notes as an obligation of Premier, cancel the previously announced plans for a reverse split, and secure near-term funding for ongoing R&D into a potential cure for Covid-19 as well as Premier's Anti-Addiction Patch™.

William A. Hartman, President and CEO of Premier Biomedical, Inc., stated, "These are bold giant steps that we are taking for the benefit of our country, our company, and our stockholders. We believe that our patented twin technologies will produce potential cures for Covid-19 as well as alleviate the global drug addiction epidemic.

"As part of this alignment, we have engaged a high-powered, well-connected lobbying firm to procure a portion of the 2020 stimulus package and other government funding contained in recent bills to ensure adequate development of our technologies."

Dr. Mitchell Felder, Chairman of the Board of Premier Biomedical, Inc., stated, "Premier's realignment will secure necessary funds to continue research with our university partner to develop the provisional patent application entitled "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection," as noted in our prior announcement of March 23, 2020."

Dr. Felder continued, "Our focus includes: (1) prevention of progression of the virus in an infected individual, (2) alleviation of some of the more serious symptoms and (3) a treatment therapy for those infected and infirm. Premier Biomedical's patented extracorporeal therapy for safe removal of toxins from the blood and targeted organs is remarkably promising, not only for this Corona virus incidence, but many other blood-borne diseases. Essentially, with this technology, we are hoping to be able to remove the disease antigens and avoid any adverse reaction associated with internally administered drugs."

About Premier Biomedical, Inc.

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCPINK:BIEI) is a research-based publicly traded company that intends to discover and develop medical treatments for a wide range of diseases in humans. Premier has obtained, via exclusive license agreements, the technology behind three granted US Patents, multiple pending provisional patents. Founded in 2010, Premier has partnered with the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). In 2016, the company began developing a line of all-natural pain relief products which they began selling in early 2017 to address the rising opioid addiction problem. The company's R&D efforts are centered in El Paso, TX, and their business offices are in Western Pennsylvania. The Company is a fully-reporting issuer whose common stock trades on the OTC marketplace maintained by OTC Markets Group, Inc. under the ticker symbol "BIEI." For more information please visit our websites: http://www.premierbiomedical.com and http://www.painreliefmeds.com

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Premier Biomedical, Inc. cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Premier Biomedical, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

