Perth, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2020) - MMJ Group Holdings Limited (ASX: MMJ) ("MMJ") announces today that on April 3, 2020, MMJ acquired (the "Acquisition") ownership of 17,083,333 common share purchase warrants (the "Acquired Warrants") of Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (the "Issuer"). Each Acquired Warrant is exercisable for one common share in the capital of the Issuer (a "Common Share") at price of $0.06 per Common Share at any time until the earlier of: (i) the date of the extension or renewal of the non-revolving loan of $2,000,000 made by MMJ to the Issuer pursuant to the terms of a secured loan agreement dated January 10, 2020 (as amended on March 10, 2020); and (ii) April 3, 2022. Assuming the conversion of the Acquired Warrants in full, the Acquired Warrants represent 7.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Acquired Warrants were acquired from the Issuer as consideration for an amendment (the "Amending Agreement") to the secured loan agreement between the Issuer and MMJ dated January 10, 2020. For further information regarding the Amending Agreement, please refer to the Issuer's press release dated March 11, 2020.

Prior to the Acquisition, MMJ owned, or had control or direction over, 55,557,994 Common Shares, representing approximately 25.8% of issued and outstanding Common Shares. After the Acquisition, MMJ, assuming the conversion of the Acquired Warrants, owns, or has control or direction over, 72,641,327 Common Shares, representing approximately 31.3% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

MMJ acquired the Acquired Warrants for investment purposes. MMJ may from time to time acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities or may continue to hold the securities of the Issuer.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues which requires a report to be filed under the Issuer's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) containing additional information respecting the foregoing matters.

The Issuer's head office is located at Suite 1400, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver BC, V6C 3E8. For inquiries or a copy of the related early warning report required under Canadian provincial securities legislation, a copy of which has also been filed on www.sedar.com, please contact:

MMJ Group Holdings Limited

Suite 518, Level 5, 165-167 Phillip Street

Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Attention: Jim Hallam, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Telephone: +61 2 8098 0819

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54131