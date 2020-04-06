Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Awarded Approximate $350,000 Contract from Valdosta City School District in Georgia

Interactive Touch Panels and Online Learning Software

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is please to announce that it has been selected to provide 120 75-inch interactive touch panels and software totaling approximately $350,000 in revenue from Valdosta City School District in Georgia.

This purchase order is expected to be installed between now and June 30. The online learning software will be provided on each interactive panel for student and teacher use.

The Valdosta City School District is a public school district in Lowndes County, Georgia, based in Valdosta, with 7,000 stident enrollment and 450 faculty. It serves the city of Valdosta and the surrounding communities of Lowndes County, with its five elementary schools, 2 middle schools, one high school, one alternative school and one academy.

For additional information on Valdosta City Schools, please visit:

https://www.gocats.org

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Valdosta has been a long-time customer of ours, having previously integrated our G2 panels throughout their brand new high school a couple of years ago. We are pleased to continue and expland our relationship with our latest and largest interavtive panels and now include our online learning software."

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

