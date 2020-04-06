Anzeige
WKN: A2P2JR ISIN: IE00BLP1HW54 Ticker-Symbol: 4VK 
Stuttgart
06.04.20
11:39 Uhr
148,00 Euro
+4,00
+2,78 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.04.2020 | 14:40
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magnetar Capital Partners LP - Form 8.3 - Aon plc

Magnetar Capital Partners LP - Form 8.3 - Aon plc

PR Newswire

London, April 6

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2007 (AS AMENDED)

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)Magnetar Financial (UK) LLP
Company dealt inAon plc
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)US$0.01 ordinary shares
Date of dealingApril 3, 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:AON plc
ISIN: GB00B5BT0K07
InterestsShort positions
Number%Number%
(1) Relevant security1,186,285.51%
(2) Derivatives (other than options):406,097.18%
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:		1,592,382.69%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:
InterestsShort positions
Number%Number%
(1) Relevant security
(2) Derivatives (other than options):
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securitiesPrice per unit (Note 5)
Short Sale48,539153.6067

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product description
e.g. CFD		Nature of transaction (Note 6)Number of relevant securities (Note 7)Price per unit (Note 5)
SwapIncreasing Short Position9,557153.8679
SwapIncreasing Short Position2,018154.6957

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product namee.g. call optionWriting, selling, purchasing, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise priceType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercising

Product name
e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities. (Note4)

Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable) (Note 5)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)NO

Date of disclosure:April 6, 2020
Contact name:Julianna Ethell
Telephone number:847-905-4688
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)
© 2020 PR Newswire