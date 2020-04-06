AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (PRAJ) AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2020 / 14:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 03/04/2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1940.5824 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 666000 CODE: PRAJ ISIN: LU2089238385 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAJ Sequence No.: 56727 EQS News ID: 1016293 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2020 08:15 ET (12:15 GMT)