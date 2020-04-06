Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2020) - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that David Laing has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors to serve as an Independent Director.

David Laing is a mining engineer with 40 years of experience in the industry. He was formerly the COO of Equinox Gold Corp., operating gold projects in Brazil and California, COO of True Gold Mining Inc. which developed a gold heap leaching operation in Burkina Faso, and COO and EVP of Quintana Resources Capital, a base metals streaming company. David was also one of the founding executives of Endeavour Mining Corp., a gold producer operating in West Africa.

Prior to these recent roles, David held senior positions in mining investment banking and debt advisory services at Endeavour Financial, Standard Bank in New York, and provided technical consulting services at MRDI in California, the Refugio Project at Bema Gold Corp., and various roles at Billiton with operations in Peru, South Africa, and northern Chile.

Mr. Laing currently serves as Independent Director of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd., and Aton Resources Inc. He also serves as an advisor to Endeavour Financial.

Andrew Pollard, President & CEO commented, "I can't think of many executives I've met along the way whom I hold in as high esteem as I do David. He has been a key driver behind some of the leading management teams in the industry in a career that has spanned decades. With the recent addition of the past-producing Tonopah West project into our portfolio, Blackrock will surely benefit from David's extensive technical expertise and undeniable industry-wide connections as we strive to build value for our shareholders. We are very excited to welcome him to the team."

In conjunction with this appointment, Alan Carter has stepped down from the Board to focus on his other business endeavours. The Board thanks Mr. Carter for his many years of service and his contributions to the Company and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

The Company also announces the grant of stock options under its Stock Option Plan to purchase an aggregate of 1,950,000 common shares (the "Optioned Shares") of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.15 per share for a five-year term expiring April 3, 2025. The stock options were granted to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. The Company has also amended Mr. Carter's stock options to provide for an extended exercise period expiring on the earlier of the original expiry date of such options and September 30, 2020.

About Blackrock Gold Corp.

Blackrock is a junior gold-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on its Nevada portfolio consisting of low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along on the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada, and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

