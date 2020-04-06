Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2020) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC), (CSE: BTC.PR.A), (OTC Pink: BTCWF), (FSE: YS6N), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the Corporation has entered into a new formal digital mining joint venture ("JV") with a digital mining private equity and lending corporation. The JV is initially deploying $250,000.00 CDN of high value ASIC mining machines and is targeted to later expand to roll out Bluesky's proprietary modified GPU cards in following Bluesky's mix of mining technology diversification strategy. The JV optimally positions Bluesky to see an increase in revenues that should be reportable in the Corporation's Q2 2020 financial results.

Mr. Ben Gelfand / CEO stated: "While other poorly positioned crypto vertical companies fall by the wayside during recent volatility in the market place, we are strategically continuing to grow the business in this challenging environment as we expand our capability and grow our active mining operations. We are receiving attention as investors, lenders, and potential JV partners are noticing our unique approach to the digital mining business. Our select clusters of Mining Assets have been built around a highly customized GPU based mining architecture which has been optimized to maximum efficiency using advanced techniques by Bluesky. Our advanced hardware customization efforts along with the proprietary purpose built creation of dedicated mining rigs continue to demonstrate in production an increase of hashing capability of approximately 20% over standard specifications while at the same time demonstrating a trend of beneficial decreased power consumption per custom rig deployment in the range of 20% lower than industry standard numbers. Our advanced hardware and software customizations stand to position Bluesky's mining assets with better hashing capability than industry norms while at the same time using less power than industry standards therefore increasing revenue capability over competitors, and at the same time, decrease the costs associated with delivering that mined revenue. Our current ongoing expansion efforts have us maintaining a geographically diversified physical mining presence to ensure an always 'up and mining' profile."

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital currency enterprise. Bluesky mines digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, and is developing value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as digital mining proprietary software. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky is targeting reinvesting appropriate portions of its digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit will be invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging digital currency industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to scale. For more information please visit www.blueskydigitalassets.com

