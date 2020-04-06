DEPFA BANK plc (81MS) DEPFA BANK plc announces dividend declared, but payment delayed 06-Apr-2020 / 14:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Ad Hoc Announcement - For immediate release RE: DEPFA BANK plc announces dividend declared, but payment delayed 6 April 2020 This notice is issued by, or on behalf, of DEPFA BANK plc ("DEPFA") in respect of its outstanding listed debt instruments identified below. This announcement may include a communication of inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Issuer ISIN Stock Exchange DEPFA BANK PLC XS0217459105 London DEPFA BANK PLC XS0221470486 London Background: The 2019 Annual Report for DEPFA published on 19 March 2020, discloses that the board of directors of DEPFA recommended a dividend payment of Euro 150m to its sole shareholder, FMS-Wertmanagement AöR ("FMS-WM"), to be paid on 31 March 2020 subject to shareholder's approval. Following the issuance of the ECB recommendation on dividend distributions during the COVID-19 pandemic (ECB/2020/19) published on 27 March 2020 (the "ECB Recommendation") DEPFA adjourned its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") at which the dividend was due to be declared in order to seek clarification as to the effect of the ECB Recommendation on DEPFA. Dividend declared, but payment delayed: At the AGM of DEPFA, held today, a dividend of Euro 150m to FMS-WM was declared subject to the payment being made as soon as permitted in line with the latest ECB Recommendation on Dividend Distributions. DEPFA is wholly owned by FMS-WM, the German State owned wind-down agency. For further information, please contact: For DEPFA: For FMS-WM: Rachel Martin Frank Hessel Head of Communications Tel.: +49 (0) 89 / 9547627-647? Tel.: +353 1 792 2144 E-Mail: frank.hessel@fms-wm.de rachel.martin@depfa.com ISIN: DE000A0AUJ90 Category Code: DIV TIDM: 81MS LEI Code: HRRVUBV0XN84YQZT6245 Sequence No.: 56723 EQS News ID: 1016257 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2020 08:26 ET (12:26 GMT)