CoreDial CEO Alan Rihm Named to Cloud Communications Alliance Board of Directors

BLUE BELL, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / CoreDial, LLC, a leading provider of cloud communications solutions for businesses, announced that Alan Rihm, the company's chief executive officer, has been appointed to the Cloud Communications Alliance's (CCA) Board of Directors. In this capacity, he will focus on helping Joe Marion, President, and Clark Peterson, Chairman, and the other board members and advisors to uphold the organization's vision and execution strategies to serve the needs of cloud communications providers across the globe.

As founder and CEO of CoreDial, Rihm has been instrumental in building a high performing team and culture, while growing the company into one of the leading channel-focused providers of cloud communications solutions in the United States. CoreDial offers its network of over 800 channel partners comprehensive, margin-rich unified communications and customer engagement services that enable Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Value Added Resellers (VARs), IT Solutions providers, and other channel partners to satisfy the evolving business needs of SMBs and enterprise customers. CoreDial's flagship CoreNexa™ platform is recognized industry-wide for its partner-centric functionalities that enable the channel to efficiently sell, deliver, manage, and invoice UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, resulting in more control, better implementations and support, higher retention rates, and greater profitability.

"I'm honored to join the Cloud Communications Alliance's Board of Directors, and will do all that I can to contribute to the success of the CCA and the members and sponsors we serve," said Rihm. "Now more than ever, cloud communications are an essential part of how many businesses are conducting their day-to-day operations. This means the role of cloud communications providers, and the opportunity presented to channel partners, are more prominent than ever before. I look forward to the opportunity to develop the kinds of initiatives that will allow CCA members to address this going need, and continue to grow their businesses."

Based in Delray Beach, Florida, the Cloud Communications Alliance is a peer association dedicated to the growth of the cloud communications industry. The organization hosts events and forums, and provides government relations outreach that are designed to assist member companies meet the growing demand for cloud communications solutions.

"Alan Rihm is a well respected executive in the cloud communications sector, and we are delighted that he will join the CCA Board of Directors," remarked Clark Peterson, the organization's Chairman. "His vision, leadership, and business acumen has been the driving force behind CoreDial's evolution into one of the most successful providers in our industry. We are confident that Alan's expertise and insights will benefit the CCA member companies in the markets they serve."

About CoreDial

CoreDial is the leading provider of cloud communications services for businesses and drives channel success through a unique and proven business model that empowers Partners to deliver high-value, margin-rich communications solutions. With over 800 Partners serving more than 30,000 businesses and 350,000 seats nationwide, CoreDial enables the channel to quickly and cost-effectively provide end-users with compelling, reliable platforms and services that include UCaaS, CCaaS, hosted PBX, mobility, SIP trunking, and SD-WAN. The company's success-focused business model and intuitive self-service capabilities enable Partners to generate recurring revenues, increase profitability, and build customer loyalty.

