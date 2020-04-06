Drug Delivery Devices Market to Garner $26.74 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 4.3% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, rapid rise in the aging population, and growth in the biologics market have propelled the growth of the global drug delivery devices market

PORTLAND, Oregon, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Drug Delivery Devices Market by Device Type (Smart Pills, Inhalers & Nebulizers, Drug Eluting Stents, Safety Syringes, Implantable Drug Delivery Device, and Transdermal Patches, and, Others), End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Clinics and Others), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026". According to the report, the global drug delivery devices market was pegged at $19.06 billion in 2018, and is projected to hit $26.74 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Major drivers for the market growth

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, rapid rise in the aging population, and growth in the biologics market have boosted the growth of the global drug delivery devices market. However, risk of needlestick injuries and stringent government regulations hamper the market growth. On the contrary, high potential in developing countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6460

Inhalers and nebulizers segment dominated the market

The inhalers and nebulizers segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the global drug delivery devices market, owing to surge in prevalence of asthma across the globe. However, the smart pills segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. This is due to the benefits they offer. For instance, smart pill has enabled monitoring of the results from different drug administrations, which assist in various stages of drug development such as drug candidate profiling, drug candidate selection, and accelerating the development of new drugs.

Ambulatory surgery centers and clinics segment to manifest CAGR through 2026

The ambulatory surgery centers and clinics segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, as ambulatory surgical centers provided services for a few medical specialties such as urological, orthopedics, ophthalmology, and pain management. However, the hospitals and diagnostic centers segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global drug delivery devices market, due to as hospitals have more resources to manage complications over ASCs.

North America held the lion's share

The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing to around two-fifths of the market. This is owing to prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer and diabetes that require use of specialized drug delivery devices. However, the global drug delivery devices market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. This is due to surge in prevalence of diabetes and surge in awareness related to use of specialized drug delivery devices and increase in healthcare expenditure in various countries such as India and Japan.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6460

Major market players

AstraZeneca PLC

3M Company

Company Dickinson and Company

Becton

Consort Medical plc

Boehringer Ingelheim group

Insulet Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sulzer Ltd. (Medmix Systems AG)

Medtronic Plc

West Pharmaceuticals Services, Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Influenza Treatment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Drug Delivery Devices Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Tampon Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg