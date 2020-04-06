TCL Adds New Smart Home Devices to Integrated Ecosystem, Including 5G Router and Heart Rate Monitoring Earphones

HONG KONG, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Communication announces four new smart devices to its fully integrated ecosystem, including the brand's first ultrafast 5G CPE, true wireless earphones, wireless heart rate monitoring sport headphones, and a 4G connected smartwatch for kids. With the growing demand for smart devices and next-gen 5G products for the connected lifestyle, TCL Communication's latest lineup delivers affordable, high quality devices that are easily accessible to everyone.

"We are proud to be one of the few companies in the world with a fully integrated ecosystem, and we want to continue expanding our lineup to become even more inclusive of our customers' needs," said Aaron Zhang, Vice President and General Manager of Global Sales & Marketing for TCL Communication. "In adding more 5G and connected devices to the TCL brand, we are ensuring that our ecosystem will grow into additional aspects of home and family life for years to come."

TCL LINKHUB 5G CPE: The ultrafast 5G router for your smart home

TCL LINKHUB 5G CPE is designed to be a lightweight, portable router to access next-gen network speeds at home and at work. The device supports smart dual-band Wi-Fi with 4X4 MU-MIMO technology which greatly extends coverage, maintains stable high-speed connections, and supports up to 1,000 simultaneous connections, making it perfect for homes, small businesses, live events, and more.

The LINKHUB 5G CPE is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 chipset and supports 5G connectivity up to 2.8Gbps and the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology for speeds up to 3.6Gbps, enough bandwidth for users to download a 1Gbps HD movie in just 3 seconds - nearly 10 times the speed of 4G LTE. The LINKHUB 5G CPE comes with Easy Mesh, which allows users to easily connect with their mesh router system, to extend Wi-Fi coverage throughout multi-story homes and large spaces to deliver ultrafast Wi-Fi without dead zones. It also supports both Bluetooth and ZigBee1 for easy set up.

The TCL LINKHUB 5G CPE will be available in Europe, U.S., China, Asia and Pacific, Middle East and Africa beginning in Q3 2020 from €499.

SOCL500TWS & ACTV500TWS: Wireless earphones with zero compromise on sound quality

Completely cable-free and versatile, the SOCL500TWS & ACTV500TWS wireless headphones give users a new degree of audio freedom. The SOCL500TWS come with 5.8mm speaker drivers while ACTV500TWS comes with 6mm drivers, delivering premium, clear sound quality with rich bass. The headphones are designed with comfort in mind as they leverage the inner ear for support - unlike other devices on the market that rely solely on the ear canal, resulting in discomfort when worn for extended periods. Additionally, the ACTV500TWS comes with Comply Foam Tips to ensure a snug, custom in-ear fit. The SOCL500TWS is IPX4-rated with its water-repellent casing and microphone mesh, while the ACTV500TWS is IPX5 certified, meaning it is completely water and splash proof.

The SOCL500TWS has a total playtime up to 26 hours, with 6.5-hour continuous playback and 19.5 hours of additional charge from the case. The ACTV500TWS has a total playtime up to 33 hours, with 6.5-hour continuous playback and 26.5 hours of additional charge from the case. The ACTV500TWS has wireless charging capabilities, including a quick charge feature that can generate one hour of play time with just 15 minutes of charge.

The SOCL500TWS is available in four colors, including Blue Ocean, Sunset Violet, Sunrise Orange, and Phantom Black, while the ACTV500TWS is available in two colors, Copper Dust and Copper Ash. The SOCL500TWS & ACTV500TWS will be available in Europe and the U.S. starting in Q1 2020 for €79.99/$79.99 and €99.99/$99.99 respectively.

ACTV200BT: TCL's first heart rate monitoring sports earphones delivers hands-free readings in real-time

The first wireless earphones of its kind, the ACTV200BT was created with the belief that providing consumers with an easy-to-use heart rate monitor will encourage healthier lifestyles. The ACTV200BT uses ActivHearts, a multi-sensor system built into the acoustic tube of the right earpiece, to provide an accurate heart rate reading in real-time. When paired with common third-party smartphone apps, the earphones can provide an audio reading on the spot so users can focus on exercising without being distracted by having to look at their devices. The earphones are also IPX4 certified, meaning they are sweat- and water-resistant, making it a perfect workout companion for those looking for an easy way to monitor their heart rates.

Designed with an 8.6mm speaker driver and passive noise isolation, the ACTV200BT delivers acoustically accurate and balanced sound that boasts a long playtime of up to 14 hours. The ACTV200BT also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and fast charging for up to 2 hours of playback time after only 15 minutes of charge time. The ACTV200BT comes in two colors, Copper Dust and Copper Ash, and will be available in Europe and the U.S. starting in Q1 2020 at €79.99/$79.99.

MOVETIME Kids Watch MT43K: A companion for children that lets families stay connected

The new MOVETIME Kids Watch MT43K is perfect for parents looking for a device that will keep them connected with their children. Not only is the watch fun and easy to use for kids, parents can also monitor their children's location, receive instant notifications when their children exit a preset safe zone or push the SOS button, and establish immediate contact with its hands-free 4G two-way calling and voice messaging.

The watch also acts as a daily activity tracker that counts steps, calories burned and distance walked, allowing parents to encourage their child to live an active lifestyle. Moreover, parents can also track their children's location history and easily navigate to their child with third party maps. Parents will also have peace of mind as the watch is Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliant, giving its users full data and privacy protection.

Children will also have the added benefit of engaging with their friends through Bluetooth, where they can add their friends and interact with them. Parents will still have control with School Mode, a feature that allows parents to dictate when kids can use their watches during class time.

The MOVETIME watch comes with a 1.4-inch AMOLED touch display that is water and dust resistant, as well as a voice-activated assistant to call contacts or open applications. The watch comes with a long-lasting battery that has a standby time of up to four days or usage time of up to two days.

The watch will come with multiple colorful hypoallergenic replaceable bands, and will be available in North America and Europe later this year with prices set at $179.

About TCL Communication

TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited (TCL Communication) designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile devices and services worldwide through a comprehensive portfolio that includes TCL and Alcatel branded products. Additionally, TCL Communication is the brand owner, R&D developer and manufacturing partner of Palm branded devices. The company's products are sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Incorporated in Hong Kong, TCL Communication operates its own manufacturing and R&D centers worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html .

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Alcatel is a trademark of Nokia used under license by TCL Communication.

Palm is a trademark owned by TCL Communication and under license by Palm Ventures Group through Wide Progress Global.

Google, Android, Google Lens and other related marks and logos are trademarks of Google LLC.

1 Accessibility of Bluetooth and ZigBee may vary between different versions

