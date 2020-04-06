TCL Expands Smartphone Portfolio with 10-Series Lineup, Offering Affordable Options for 5G and Premium Display Technology

HONG KONG, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TCL Communication is officially debuting its first series of TCL-branded smartphones, the TCL 10 Series. This lineup of premium, yet affordable Android devices will leverage TCL-made high-resolution displays and the company's NXTVISION visual technology, and each device will come with a high-quality quad rear-camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, and more flagship-style features, all available for under $500 USD. The 10 Series includes TCL's first 5G smartphone and the company's first device that uses a TCL-made curved AMOLED display.

"As one of the world's leading consumer electronics brands, expanding the TCL brand into the mobile space ensures that we are one of the only global manufacturers that offers a fully integrated ecosystem of smart products in virtually every aspect of your life," said Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industrial Holdings. "This makes it possible for us to provide our customers with a wide range of products capable of working seamlessly together, and do so more affordably than everyone else."

Embodying the company's mission to "Display Greatness," each of the TCL 10-Series smartphones takes advantage of TCL's tightly integrated ecosystem by using TCL-built screens and TCL NXTVISION, a proprietary advanced display and camera visual technology to bring images to life with truer color, clarity and contrast enhancements in real-time. TCL's display technology generates cutting-edge color accuracy so users cannot see a perceivable difference between real life and the images on the screen. The 10 Series also has an SDR to HDR real-time conversion feature, providing HDR-like video enhancement with brighter highlights, darker shadows, increased contrast and amplified color.

TCL 10 5G: Bringing 5G Technology to More People

The company's first 5G-enabled smartphone, the TCL 10 5G is designed to bring the benefits of 5G connectivity to consumers looking for something modern and affordable. Powered by SnapdragonTM 7-series 5G SoC, the TCL 10 5G delivers increased data bandwidth for faster uploads, downloads and upgraded Wi-Fi connection stability. The TCL 10 5G comes with a large, modern 6.53-inch FHD+ DotchTM display, providing an impressive 91 percent screen-to-body ratio.

"The 5G era is now here around the world, and it is opening up a new round of technological revolution which will fundamentally enrich how we live our lives," said Alex Katouzian, SVP and GM, Mobile, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Qualcomm Technologies and TCL have maintained a close and strong collaboration for a long time, and we are excited to see TCL select the Snapdragon 765 5G Mobile Platform for their very first 5G smartphone. The Snapdragon 765 integrates 5G connectivity and Artificial Intelligence, which will help TCL 10 5G bring remarkable 5G capabilities and life-changing experiences to more consumers worldwide."

On the back, the TCL 10 5G sports a quad camera setup that includes a 64MP high resolution main camera, a 118-degree ultra wide-angle camera, a macro camera that lets users take super close-up shots at only 2cm away, and a depth camera for professional quality photos with Bokeh. The TCL 10 5G's front facing 16MP camera ups the selfie game with its 4-in-1 big pixel technology that automatically combines four pixels into one to produce brighter selfie photos and improve low-light capabilities.

Additionally, the TCL 10 5G comes with a large battery boasting a full day of phone use and Quick ChargeTM 3.0 fast charging technology. It also features OTG Reverse Charging, turning the phone into a portable power bank to charge small items or help a friend in need if their device is low on battery. The TCL 10 5G will be available in select regions around the world later this year for €399/£399.

TCL 10 Pro: Taking NXTVISION to the Edge with TCL's First Curved AMOLED Display

Featuring a sleek, TCL-made 6.47-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display, the 2020 iF Design Award- and 2020 Red Dot Award-winning TCL 10 Pro delivers a wide range of color clarity and sharp picture resolution. Its curved design allows the screen to "fall" off the edge with minimal bezels to achieve a high screen-to-body ratio and includes Edge Bar shortcuts to quickly access apps one-handed. The TCL 10 Pro also includes fingerprint on display that sits under the screen for users to quickly unlock their phone. By leveraging NXTVISION technology to produce nearly accurate colors and enhanced image and video quality, the TCL 10 Pro joins a select group of smartphones on which Netflix is available in HDR10 unlocking a wide range of HDR content with increased contrast and enhanced colors at an affordable price point.

AI-powered imaging technology in the TCL 10 Pro produces photos and selfies rich in clarity and color in low light. The 10 Pro comes with four rear cameras, including a 64MP high-res camera, 2.9µm big pixel low-light video cam, 123-degree super wide-angle camera and macro camera, as well as a 24MP front-facing camera. Additionally, it features a hybrid auto focus solution for a fast and crisp shot day or night. For more creative videographers, the TCL 10 Pro includes super low light video and super wide-angle video capabilities for high-quality creative video content.

The TCL 10 Pro's sophisticated curved design also boasts perfectly symmetrical details, a matte finish on the back for a smooth in-hand feel and an anti-glare screen with a unified, sleek profile. The TCL 10 Pro comes in Ember Gray and Forest Mist Green color options, and will be available in Europe, North America, Australia, and the United Kingdom starting in Q2 2020 for €449 EUR/$449 USD/£399 GBP/$899 AUD.

TCL 10L: NXTVISION Made Accessible for Everyone

The TCL 10L offers quality features and design that can fit even the smallest budget. It pairs 6GB RAM with a Qualcomm Snapdragon665 processor that comes with an AI platform for fast performance and low power consumption. The TCL 10L features an immersive experience with its 6.53-inch FHD+ DotchTM display with a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. Powered by NXTVISION with a dedicated display engine, users can take visuals to the next level with truer color accuracy and real-time visual enhancements for crisper details, greater contrast. The TCL 10L also comes with four rear cameras, along with a 16MP selfie camera that are all powered by AI technology to recognize and enhance scenes and objects for the best creations. TCL 10L also features Stop Motion video, enabling fun and creative stop motion video directly with the phone without post editing needed.

With the TCL 10L, affordability does not mean it has to compromise on design and comfort with its eye-catching holographic finishes and glossy, iridescent shine on the back and sleek 3D backing for premium in-hand feel. The TCL 10L comes in nature-inspired Arctic White and Mariana Blue color options, and will be available in Europe, North America, Australia, and the United Kingdom starting in Q2 2020 for €249 EUR/$249 USD/£199 GBP/$499 AUD.



TCL Smart Experiences: The New Standard for Smartphones

Leveraging TCL's display expertise and fully integrated ecosystem, all three TCL 10-Series smartphones are packed with easy-to-use features and shortcuts so users can share content seamlessly and customize their smartphones to match their unique lifestyles:

Dynamic TCL UI : TCL knows everyone uses their phones differently. The TCL UI offers lively interfaces, intuitive interaction and customizable features for additional ease of use.

: TCL knows everyone uses their phones differently. The TCL UI offers lively interfaces, intuitive interaction and customizable features for additional ease of use. Eye Comfort Display : With the user's vision health in mind, TCL makes it easy on the eyes with eye care modes such as Adaptive Tone, Reading Mode and Eye Comfort Mode to help provide the best viewing experience regardless of lighting conditions.

: With the user's vision health in mind, TCL makes it easy on the eyes with eye care modes such as Adaptive Tone, Reading Mode and Eye Comfort Mode to help provide the best viewing experience regardless of lighting conditions. Smart Key 1 : Access commonly used apps and features with a dedicated, customizable button. The button can be customizable in three ways - single, double, and long press - to activate apps such as the camera or Google Assistant, as well as functions such as cleaning up background apps.

Access commonly used apps and features with a dedicated, customizable button. The button can be customizable in three ways - single, double, and long press - to activate apps such as the camera or Google Assistant, as well as functions such as cleaning up background apps. Super Bluetooth: Push the limits of audio-streaming by connecting up to four Bluetooth speakers or headphones to share music with friends for the ultimate dance party (or silent disco party).

To learn about TCL Mobile devices, including the TCL 10 Series, please visit http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html.

About TCL Communication

TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited (TCL Communication) designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile devices and services worldwide through a comprehensive portfolio that includes TCL and Alcatel branded products. Additionally, TCL Communication is the brand owner, R&D developer and manufacturing partner of Palm branded devices. The company's products are sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Incorporated in Hong Kong, TCL Communication operates its own manufacturing and R&D centers worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html.

