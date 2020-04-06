Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 625 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma setzt im Kampf gegen COVID-19 noch einen drauf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J84E ISIN: US00287Y1091 Ticker-Symbol: 4AB 
Tradegate
06.04.20
17:18 Uhr
70,20 Euro
+2,20
+3,24 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ABBVIE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABBVIE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,20
70,40
17:26
70,20
70,40
17:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABBVIE
ABBVIE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABBVIE INC70,20+3,24 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 1,29
Hebel: 5,04
mit moderatem Hebel