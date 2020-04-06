Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2020 / 16:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 03/04/2020) of GBP35.16m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 03/04/2020) of GBP19.30m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 03/04/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 92.57p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 90.08p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 84.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (8.72%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 109.36p 14500000 ZDP share price 102.00p Premium to NAV (6.73%) ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 03/04/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 56748 EQS News ID: 1016489 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 06, 2020 10:35 ET (14:35 GMT)