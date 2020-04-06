Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 30 March to 03 April 2020

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 30/03/2020 FR0010313833 7000 60,4493 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 31/03/2020 FR0010313833 7000 62,9582 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 01/04/2020 FR0010313833 7000 62,3048 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 02/04/2020 FR0010313833 7000 64,7256 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 03/04/2020 FR0010313833 7000 66,0304 XPAR TOTAL 35 000 63,2937

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/

