Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 30 March to 03 April 2020
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument
identifier code
|Total daily volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|30/03/2020
FR0010313833
7000
60,4493
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
31/03/2020
FR0010313833
7000
62,9582
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
01/04/2020
FR0010313833
7000
62,3048
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
02/04/2020
FR0010313833
7000
64,7256
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
03/04/2020
FR0010313833
7000
66,0304
XPAR
TOTAL
35 000
63,2937
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/
