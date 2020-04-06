Iotics Expands Senior Management Team and Drives Digital Twin Business in the US

Ex Oculus technical lead John Lusty and serial product innovator Shadi Mahassel add new dimensions to engineering and development

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / Iotics, the fast-growing digital twin technology company, announces the expansion of its global leadership with four new executive appointments, which bring a wealth of expertise, knowledge and experience to drive the continued momentum in North America. These appointments are another big step forward on top of the launch of www.iotics.com earlier this month as the home of the award-winning digital twin solutions from the Iotic Labs Innovation Center.

Iotics' patented and disruptive digital data twin technology, operating environment and event analytics are already in use with world-leading companies such as Rolls-Royce Power Systems. The appointments of John Lusty as VP Engineering and Shadi Mahassel, VP Product, alongside the hiring of Dave Arkell as CFO and Michael Harverson as VP Sales, strengthen Iotics' global product and management team to continue to scale with rapid adoption and sustain growth across markets, from manufacturing and construction, through to healthcare, utilities and transport.

John Lusty, VP Engineering

With experience of leading technical teams spanning the US, Canada and EMEA, at Facebook, John Lusty founded the first Oculus engineering office outside of the US, the team that built React 360, the core technology that powers Oculus 1st party apps and much of Oculus's Web VR content. At FiveAI, Lusty oversaw all aspects of the autonomous vehicle technology stack and tooling.

Shadi Mahassel, VP Product

Shadi Mahassel is a serial founder, advisor and investor and was co-founder of SURFnCODE, a successful product studio for early-stage tech companies. Prior to this, he was a VP of product at Veniam, building solutions critical to the future of mobility and smart cities. He was also principal group program manager at Microsoft, leading the development of Microsoft Connectivity applications for consumers and the enterprise.

Dave Arkell, CFO

Before joining Iotics, Dave Arkell was VP Finance at Elastic, created in 2012 by the team behind the Elasticsearch open source project, and played a major role in its successful IPO as a $4.5bn company in 2018. Arkell had previously held the same role at the open source data integration company Talend when it IPO'd in 2016. Arkell's extensive experience in the enterprise software sector also includes time with Incomm and SpringSource.

Michael Harverson, VP Sales

Leading the expansion of Iotics worldwide with a particular focus on the US markets, Michael Harverson is an experienced global business development and sales strategy leader for ISVs, OEMs and SaaS businesses, combining strong business acumen with an in-depth understanding of technology and how to position it. Harverson led the OEM (embedded) and IoT sales team for EMEA at VMWare.

"With the world facing a state of crisis, these new appointments and the launch of the exciting new go-to-market Iotics.com, make a strong statement about the future of the digital twins market and our positive vision of a post-COVID-19 landscape for these technologies," said Robin Brattel, CEO at Iotics. "This team is well-positioned to deliver transformative change and our impressive recent hires are already contributing to Iotics' commitment to work with governments, hospitals and other health service providers in the provision of digital data twins, transforming the healthcare digital ecosystem, in support of front line staff and practitioners in the fight against COVID-19."

About Iotics www.iotics.com

Iotics is the leader in digital twin technology and digital ecosystem enablement, empowering enterprises in their unique digital transformation journeys. The Iotics operating environment and toolset enable interactions between any valued asset - people, places or things - with access to all data and controls, throughout their entire lives. This is the key to the Iotics vision where any thing can interact with, and read, any other thing, where the promise of AI and Machine Learning can be fully realized.

