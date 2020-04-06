Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2020 / 17:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 33.2863 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15259124 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 56770 EQS News ID: 1016559 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2020 11:17 ET (15:17 GMT)