Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 625 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma setzt im Kampf gegen COVID-19 noch einen drauf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: LYX0CA ISIN: FR0010527275 Ticker-Symbol: LYM8 
Tradegate
06.04.20
18:45 Uhr
35,320 Euro
+2,070
+6,23 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYXOR WORLD WATER UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR WORLD WATER UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,265
35,065
17:32
35,125
35,300
18:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR WORLD WATER
LYXOR WORLD WATER UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LYXOR WORLD WATER UCITS ETF35,320+6,23 %