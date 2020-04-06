Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc (RSGL LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2020 / 17:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 176.4469 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 591590 CODE: RSGL LN ISIN: FR0011119171 ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RSGL LN Sequence No.: 56771 EQS News ID: 1016563 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 06, 2020 11:17 ET (15:17 GMT)