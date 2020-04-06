Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (MSEX LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2020 / 17:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 93.9376 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 446863 CODE: MSEX LN ISIN: FR0012399772 ISIN: FR0012399772 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEX LN Sequence No.: 56781 EQS News ID: 1016587 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2020 11:19 ET (15:19 GMT)