Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TNOW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2020 / 17:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 03-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 291.67 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 149810 CODE: TNOW LN ISIN: LU0533033741 ISIN: LU0533033741 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TNOW LN Sequence No.: 56796 EQS News ID: 1016623 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2020 11:21 ET (15:21 GMT)