Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist (MFDD LN) Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2020 / 17:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 109.3371 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 198908 CODE: MFDD LN ISIN: LU0908501132 ISIN: LU0908501132 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFDD LN Sequence No.: 56804 EQS News ID: 1016639 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2020 11:22 ET (15:22 GMT)