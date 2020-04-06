

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As COVID-19 continues to rage across the United States at an alarming pace, the number of confirmed cases in the country due to coronavirus reached a new peak of 337,925.



This is more than a quarter of the global confirmed cases.



The U.S. also recorded more than 1200 new deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the total to 9679.



Although this is less than the number of coronavirus deaths recorded in Italy, United States is now fast approaching that figure as more than 3,000 Americans are predicted to die in a single day.



New York is the worst-hit state with 4,159 deaths and 123,018 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University data.



New Jersey is the second badly hit state with 917 deaths and 37505 infections.



Michigan (617 deaths, 15718 infections), Louisiana (477 deaths, 13010 infections), California (350 deaths, 15201 infections) Washington (338 deaths, 7984 infections), and Illinois (274 death, 11256 infections) are the other worst-affected states.



Wyoming still remains to be the only U.S. state not to have reported a death from the coronavirus, but there are 200 infected cases of COVID-19.



