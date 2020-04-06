Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Agriculture TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRAL LN) Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Agriculture TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2020 / 17:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Agriculture TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 76.7603 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 306536 CODE: CRAL LN ISIN: LU1435770406 ISIN: LU1435770406 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRAL LN Sequence No.: 56843 EQS News ID: 1016723 End of Announcement EQS News Service

